Underwater scavenger hunt returns to Newport Aquarium

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Back for the second year, the Newport Aquarium is hosting an underwater scavenger hunt.

The goal is to go around and look for various letters that will spell out a phrase.

It’s all to highlight the hidden gems at the aquarium.

“[We’re] trying to spice things up a little bit to where you’re not having to go too far from home to travel around the world,” says Public Relations Manager Ashlyn Irons.

Once you find all 12 letters in the aquariums and features, you can submit it to win a family of four annual pass to the aquarium, or a $100 Skyline gift card.

“You’re looking in our penguin habitat, you’re looking around sharks,” Irons continues, “You just pretty much can see anything from all over the world.”

When you’re in the Coral Reef Tunnel, make sure you look for the triggerfish named Pennywise. This is a one-of-a-kind fish that prefers to swim alone.

Once you spy the polka dot pattern and the yellow and black fins, you’ve found the clown triggerfish.

That’s just one of the hidden gems you will spy while looking for the letters.

“It’s really a lot of fun for kids coming on fall break or looking for something different to do,” says Irons, “And it also gives us a great chance to highlight these fish and other fin friends that like to hide in the back, maybe get upstaged by others but are just as cool and just as special.”

The scavenger hunt will continue until Nov. 13 and then after that in just a couple of weeks, it will be time for Scuba Santa.

