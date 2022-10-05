Contests
Warmer Wednesday before late week cold blast

A few sprinkles could pop up Thursday and Friday
Tracking a big cool down with highs by the weekend getting in the 50s.
Tracking a big cool down with highs by the weekend getting in the 50s.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly sunny skies on tap again for the middle of the week with highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

Thursday will be a bit warmer into the mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds ahead of a cold front, and could bring a few sprinkles later in the day. The front passes through the tri-state early Friday morning, which could bring additional sprinkle chances on Friday. However, much of the day will be variably cloudy and colder with highs only in the 50s.

The weekend is dry with sunshine, but chilly with lows in the 30s with the potential for patchy frost Saturday night into Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the 50s and Sunday will climb into the low 60s.

Next week will warm back up into the upper 60s and low 70s, but will have rain chances going into the end of the week with another cool down going into next weekend.

