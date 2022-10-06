1 dead in Fayette County crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 48-year-old man is dead in a Fayette County crash that left a Butler County man and his passenger with minor injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 62 north of State Route 753, troopers say.

Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison was operating a 2013 GMC pickup northeast on U.S. 62 north of State Route 753 that went left of center and struck the left side of a 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer traveling southwest on U.S. 62, according to OSP.

Both roads went off the road after the impact.

Stinespring, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Russell Goodman, 41, of Hamilton and his passenger received minor injuries, according to OSP.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington Courthouse Fire Department, Fayette County EMS, the Fayette County Coroner’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.