16 possible fentanyl-related deaths in short span prompt public health alert
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County health officials are issuing a public health alert due to a possibly high level of fentanyl in drugs causing 16 overdose deaths in the span of a few days.
From Sept. 30 through Oct. 5, Hamilton County Public Health says there has been “abnormal changes in overdose-related activity.”
During that six-day period, health officials say there were 16 preliminary overdose deaths.
There were 10 overdose emergency department visits on Oct. 4 and nine more the following day, according to public health alert message from Hamilton County Public Health.
Below are the warnings listed by health officials:
- Even if you are a recreational drug user, you are at risk for overdose and death.
- Narcan is available and is not only designated for injection drug users.
- FENTANYL MAY BE IN YOUR DRUG SUPPLY! Drugs such as cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine likely contain fentanyl, the drug that can cause overdose and death. A high supply of fentanyl puts all users at risk. WE HAVE SEEN MULTIPLE DEATHS IN PEOPLE USING DRUGS OTHER THAN OPIOIDS.
- If you need Narcan, safe injection supplies, or fentanyl testing strips, please call 513-316-7725 or visit: https://www.flowcode.com/page/harmreduction
- If you or someone you know overdoses, you should still call 911 – even if you administer Narcan.
- In situations involving multiple individuals using drugs, make sure someone is available to administer Narcan.
- Treatment providers are open and offering services in many innovative ways. If you need help please call 513-281-7880.
Hamilton County Public Health also urges service providers and first responders to make adjustments based on the alert.
- Having available and using necessary personal protective equipment; and
- Being prepared to use multiple doses of Narcan when necessary.
