16 possible fentanyl-related deaths in short span prompt public health alert

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County health officials are issuing a public health alert due to a possibly high level of fentanyl in drugs causing 16 overdose deaths in the span of a few days.

From Sept. 30 through Oct. 5, Hamilton County Public Health says there has been “abnormal changes in overdose-related activity.”

During that six-day period, health officials say there were 16 preliminary overdose deaths.

There were 10 overdose emergency department visits on Oct. 4 and nine more the following day, according to public health alert message from Hamilton County Public Health.

Below are the warnings listed by health officials:

Even if you are a recreational drug user, you are at risk for overdose and death.

Narcan is available and is not only designated for injection drug users.

FENTANYL MAY BE IN YOUR DRUG SUPPLY! Drugs such as cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine likely contain fentanyl, the drug that can cause overdose and death. A high supply of fentanyl puts all users at risk. WE HAVE SEEN MULTIPLE DEATHS IN PEOPLE USING DRUGS OTHER THAN OPIOIDS.

If you need Narcan, safe injection supplies, or fentanyl testing strips, please call 513-316-7725 or visit: https://www.flowcode.com/page/harmreduction

If you or someone you know overdoses, you should still call 911 – even if you administer Narcan.

In situations involving multiple individuals using drugs, make sure someone is available to administer Narcan.

Treatment providers are open and offering services in many innovative ways. If you need help please call 513-281-7880.

Hamilton County Public Health also urges service providers and first responders to make adjustments based on the alert.

Having available and using necessary personal protective equipment; and

Being prepared to use multiple doses of Narcan when necessary.

