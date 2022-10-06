3 charged with placing body of overdose victim out with the trash

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been arrested after the body of a woman who overdosed inside a home was found next to the trash.

Roy D. Beam, 78; Carmon Mathew Martin, 45; and Stacy L. Carpenter, 31, all of Brandenburg, are being held in the Meade County Detention Center. Each is charged with abuse of a corpse, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrest reports state that on October 2, the victim, Linda Byerly, overdosed at inside Beam’s home in the 1000 block of Johnnie Pack Road after using fentanyl. The trio tried to resuscitate Byerly, but decided that she had died.

Authorities say once it was decided Byerly was beyond help, they took her body from the house and placed it in a chair on the back porch next to piles of trash.

The reports say Beam was Byerly’s boyfriend and Carpenter was her daughter. Martin is listed as the boyfriend of Carpenter. It also says Carpenter had used fentanyl with her mother that day.

Beam, Martin and Carpenter are each being held on a $5,000 cash bond and are scheduled for arraignment on October 12 in Meade District Court.

