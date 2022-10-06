Contests
Chance of light showers today but colder, drier air arrives Friday

Thursday is the warmest day of the extended forecast
A few sprinkles to light showers are possible Thursday and Friday morning, but temperatures drop big time going into the weekend.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday will have mid-to-high level clouds with filtered sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. Showers will be isolated, light and brief and more like sprinkles. This moisture is ahead of a cold front, which will bring well-below normal temperatures for the end of the week.

The cold front arrives overnight into Friday morning and the showers will be with the front and for a couple hours Friday morning behind the front. In fact most locations will get no rain and no location will get a much needed soaking rain.

Behind the front look for chilly weather with daytime highs Friday and Saturday in the upper 50s. Morning lows will drop into the 30s. A killing frost is not yet in the forecast but a few pockets of light frost may be found in the area both weekend mornings.

The next soaking rain looks to get here Wednesday evening and Thursday October 12th and 13th and at that time we may see two to three rainy days in a row.

