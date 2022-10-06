Changes are coming to Bunbury Music Festival

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bunbury Music Festival as we know it is going away, the producers of the event announced Thursday.

PromoWest Productions says the last few years have been difficult for the music industry, specifically for independent festivals.

“With that being said, Bunbury will not be returning in the way that fans have grown to know it and love it,” wrote the promoters in a news release.

PromoWest says instead of the festival taking place the first weekend in June at Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove, the promoters are currently working on “some Bunbury-themed shows and events for the near future.”

The three-day music festival was canceled in 2020, 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.