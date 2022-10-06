Contests
Covington bank robbery suspect arrested

Police say he fled the robbery in a car stolen out of Ohio.
James Stratman
James Stratman(Covington Police Department)
By Courtney King
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a bank robbery that happened last week.

Covington Police Det. Galvin Adkisson arrested James Stratman for the crime, jail records show.

Covington Police Chief Brian Valenti says Stratman robbed the the U.S. Bank on Madison Avenue on Monday, Sept. 26.

He then allegedly fled the scene before officers arrived and led police on a chase.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video and informed news outlets that he’d fled in a blue Honda Civic with an Ohio license plate.

Valenti says that car was stolen, which accounts in part for the days it took to track Stratman down.

He was identified Wednesday through a tip from one of a local gas station, according to Valenti.

Covington police detectives and FBI agents interviewed Stratman at Covington Police Headquarters.

Stratman is charged with robbery and fleeing or evading police.

He is also charged with receiving stolen property for the stolen car, Valenti says.

