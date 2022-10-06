Deck the Y’alls: Florence stadium to host winter lightfest

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A winter wonderland is coming to the home of the Florence Y’alls.

Starting Nov. 25, Thomas More Stadium will be covered with more than two million Christmas lights, carnival rides and fun games, the Y’alls wrote on Facebook.

There will even be an ice rink as part of the Deck the Y’alls Lightfest.

The winter event goes through Jan. 1, 2023.

Tickets vary in price and are on sale now.

