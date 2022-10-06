Contests
Deck the Y’alls: Florence stadium to host winter lightfest

Tickets for the Deck the Y’alls Lightfest are on sale now.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A winter wonderland is coming to the home of the Florence Y’alls.

Starting Nov. 25, Thomas More Stadium will be covered with more than two million Christmas lights, carnival rides and fun games, the Y’alls wrote on Facebook.

There will even be an ice rink as part of the Deck the Y’alls Lightfest.

The winter event goes through Jan. 1, 2023.

Tickets vary in price and are on sale now.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

