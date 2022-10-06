Contests
Human trafficking of minor, adult leads to NKY man’s indictment

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the indictment on Thursday.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the indictment on Thursday.(MGN)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Boone County man has been indicted after allegedly trafficking a minor and an adult, according to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Jason Marley, 51, subjected the two victims to sex trafficking, Cameron’s office explained.

“[Marley] was also indicted for the unlawful possession of methamphetamine, knowingly inducing a minor to engage in illegal activity involving a controlled substance, and forgery,” the attorney general wrote in a news release.

Marley was indicted on the following charges:

  • Human Trafficking-Commercial Sexual Activity/Minor
  • Human Trafficking-Commercial Sexual Activity
  • Unlawful Transaction with a Minor First Degree-Controlled Substance
  • Forgery
  • Possession of Controlled Substance First Degree

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

