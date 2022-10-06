Human trafficking of minor, adult leads to NKY man’s indictment

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Boone County man has been indicted after allegedly trafficking a minor and an adult, according to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Jason Marley, 51, subjected the two victims to sex trafficking, Cameron’s office explained.

“[Marley] was also indicted for the unlawful possession of methamphetamine, knowingly inducing a minor to engage in illegal activity involving a controlled substance, and forgery,” the attorney general wrote in a news release.

Marley was indicted on the following charges:

Human Trafficking-Commercial Sexual Activity/Minor

Human Trafficking-Commercial Sexual Activity

Unlawful Transaction with a Minor First Degree-Controlled Substance

Forgery

Possession of Controlled Substance First Degree

