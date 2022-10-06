Human trafficking of minor, adult leads to NKY man’s indictment
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Boone County man has been indicted after allegedly trafficking a minor and an adult, according to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Jason Marley, 51, subjected the two victims to sex trafficking, Cameron’s office explained.
“[Marley] was also indicted for the unlawful possession of methamphetamine, knowingly inducing a minor to engage in illegal activity involving a controlled substance, and forgery,” the attorney general wrote in a news release.
Marley was indicted on the following charges:
- Human Trafficking-Commercial Sexual Activity/Minor
- Human Trafficking-Commercial Sexual Activity
- Unlawful Transaction with a Minor First Degree-Controlled Substance
- Forgery
- Possession of Controlled Substance First Degree
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.