Man arrested on charges he masturbated in front of children in OTR

Recard Gray
Recard Gray(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man under arrest on multiple public indecency charges after Cincinnati police say he exposed himself to three children and masturbated in front of them in Over-the-Rhine.

Recard Gray, 32, is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The children, ages 5, 8 and 10, were sitting in a van while their mother was inside the Shell gas station at 30 E. Liberty Street paying for gas when Gray approached the vehicle, exposed himself and began masturbating, Cincinnati police wrote in an affidavit.

The mother confronted Gray and he ran off, the sworn statement reads.

Police have told FOX19 NOW Gray has mental health problems and has a history of obstructing and resisting arrest.

