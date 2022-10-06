Pedestrian fatally struck on U.S. 50 in Aurora

AURORA, Ind. (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. 50 in southeastern Indiana early Thursday, according to Dearborn County dispatchers.

Eastbound U.S. 50 is closed near Cole Lane in Aurora until further notice.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene just before 6 a.m., according to dispatch.

BREAKING NOW: Pedestrian struck & killed US50 near Dillsboro. Dearborn Co. Sheriff's Deputies & Aurora PD on scene right now. Person died at the scene we're told. LIVE updates now @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTraffic pic.twitter.com/64CDP7dtX3 — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) October 6, 2022

The striking vehicle stopped, reported it to 911 dispatchers and is “absolutely” cooperating with police, the dispatcher said.

Aurora police and the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office remain on the scene.

