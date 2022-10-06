Contests
Pedestrian fatally struck on U.S. 50 in Aurora

A pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. 50 in southeastern Indiana early Thursday, according...
A pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. 50 in southeastern Indiana early Thursday, according to Dearborn County dispatchers.(MGN)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AURORA, Ind. (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. 50 in southeastern Indiana early Thursday, according to Dearborn County dispatchers.

Eastbound U.S. 50 is closed near Cole Lane in Aurora until further notice.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene just before 6 a.m., according to dispatch.

The striking vehicle stopped, reported it to 911 dispatchers and is “absolutely” cooperating with police, the dispatcher said.

Aurora police and the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office remain on the scene.

