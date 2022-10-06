Pike County Massacre: Former BCI agent returns to stand

WARNING: Graphic testimony and images possible on livestream

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Testimony is resuming Thursday in George Wagner IV’s murder trial in the Pike County massacre case with former BCI Special Agent Bryan White taking the stand.

White now works at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. At the time of the April 2016 killings, he was among the scores of law enforcement officers who responded to the four crime scenes at two locations in Piketon.

He gathered evidence at the trailer off Union Hill Road where two of the victims were found, Christopher Rhoden Sr. and his cousin, Gary Rhoden.

George Wagner IV, who turned 31 on Thursday, is the first of the four family members to go on trial in what has become the state of Ohio’s biggest and most expensive homicide investigation.

Billy Wagner and his wife, Angela Wagner, and their two sons, George Wagner IV and Jake Wagner, were all charged with killing members of the Rhoden and Gilley families over the custody of their granddaughter, Sophia, the daughter their son, Jake Wagner and one of the victims, Hanna May Rhoden 19.

On Wednesday, jurors listened to a recording of George Wagner IV’s father, Billy Wagner, during an interview with state law enforcement agents about six months after the eight victims were found fatally shot inside four residences on the morning of April 22, 2016.

The couple had their daughter when Hanna May Rhoden was 15 and Jake Wagner was 20 but broke up. Hanna May Rhoden began seeing someone else and had another baby with that man.

All of the victims were shot to death, mostly execution-style in their beds as they slept, at four separate trailers on two properties in or near Piketon.

In addition to Hanna May Rhoden, the other victims are her father, Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; two of her uncles, Kenneth Rhoden, 44 and Gary Rhoden, 38; her mother, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and both of her brothers: Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16 and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, as well as Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20.

Jake Wagner, 28, and Angela Wagner, 51, both pleaded guilty for their roles in the killings last year.

They are scheduled to testify against him soon.

George Wagner IV and his father are continuing to proclaim their innocence.

Billy” Wagner, 50, is continuing to fight his charges and will be the next one to go on trial.

He has pleaded not guilty and remains locked up at the Butler County Jail.

In a profanity-filled, fast-and-loose interview about six months after the killings, Billy Wagner repeatedly suggested his lifelong friend and one of the victims, Christopher Rhoden Sr., may have been killed over his drug involvement and was “drunk” at one point during the last week of his life.

“I think you boys are going in the wrong direction,” He told the agents as they sat in a vehicle at the Kroger parking lot in Waverly. “Seems to me something ain’t right.”

Billy Wagner made references to Chris Rhoden Sr. possibly owing money to a Cincinnati drug dealer, having “weed coming in” and the so-called “Cornbread Mafia” (Kentucky pill mills).

Whoever did it, he told them, “That is some real Seal Team 6 s***.”

He twice repeated a rumor that Hanna May Rhoden was dating a deputy sheriff in April 2016.

He told agents a deputy’s vehicle was parked on Union Hill Road the night of the murders.

BCI agents had a hard time tracking Billy Wagner down for the interview and finally approached him in the grocery store parking lot, Special Agent Jonathan Jenkins testified.

They climbed into the vehicle with him telling him their conversation was “just between us,” according to the recording played in court Wednesday.

Billy Wagner told them “It took you long enough to come talk to me.”

He clearly didn’t trust them and wanted to make sure first they weren’t in any way connected to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, according to the recording.

“This is the crookedest f---ing county in the state of Ohio,” he said.

After they assured him they were not, he said he would tell them “whatever I can to help them out.”

He called Chris Rhoden Sr. his “best friend multiple times,” telling the agents, according to the recording, “He wasn’t no saint but Chris never hurt nobody.” Chris Rhoden Sr. “done everything for me.” He would “give you the shirt off your back.”

He said the men traveled together and bought cars for Chris Rhoden Sr, bragging: “Our plan, we was going to buy a bar on the [expletive] beach and just sit there, you know get drunk, sit on the beach and you know, play with the strippers.”

Billy Wagner jokingly called Hanna was a “pure brat,” at one point according to the recording, and said his son, Jake Wagner, was distraught when she broke up with him.

“Jake, he’s running around like a [expletive] you know, he acts like she’s still coming home,” the recording continues. “Jake he just, you know, he don’t. . . he just walks around in a f---ing daze.”

Jurors listened as Billy Wagner instructed the agents, on the recording, not to tell anyone that he spoke with them.

George Wagner IV’s defense team was brief during their cross-examination of Agent Jenkins, asking about BCI procedures in questioning Billy Wagner.

The agent said he was unsure if Billy Wagner knew he was being recorded because they did not explain it when they approached him in the parking lot.

The defense objected to the playing of the Billy Wagner interview recording in court at least twice, once before it was played and once during.

John Parker argued before Judge Randy Deering that there has to be proof of a conspiracy to commit aggravated murder before the tapes can be played.

Assistant Prosecutor Andy Wilson countered it’s meant to show how the agents began their investigation into the Wagner family, saying it was just part of the evidence they collected.

The judge agreed with him and denied the mistrial motion.

