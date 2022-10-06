Contests
Police search for driver who plowed into sidewalk tables at OTR ‘streateries’

Cincinnati police said they are searching for the driver who plowed through these sidewalk...
Cincinnati police said they are searching for the driver who plowed through these sidewalk tables for outdoor dining in Over-the-Rhine and then fled late Wednesday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police said they are searching for the driver who plowed through sidewalk tables outside an Over-the-Rhine cocktail lounge and then fled late Wednesday.

It happened outside Sundry and Vice just after 10:30 p.m. in an area with permanent outdoor dining for restaurant and this cocktail lounge, referred to as “streateries,” at 13th and Republic streets, police said early Thursday.

The driver bailed from the vehicle before officers arrived, according to District 1 police.

His name and description were not available.

No injuries were reported.

Sundry and Vice is shut down according to a sign in the front window: “We are temporarily closed due to unforeseen circumstances :((.”

This comes as the city of Cincinnati focuses on pedestrian safety after several people have been struck by vehicles recently, including a University of Cincinnati student who died and one of her classmates who was seriously hurt as they walked in a marked crosswalk.

On Wednesday, Cincinnati City Council passed an ordinance to create an in-house pedestrian safety crew that will help the city roll out pedestrian safety projects faster.

Teen driver charged in UC student’s death had extensive criminal history

These permanent “streateries” resulted from a temporary outdoor dining program the city rolled out in May 2020 to provide relief to bars and restaurants that were either forced to close or operate at a limited capacity due to COVID-19 regulations, according to a 2021 news release from Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC).

After seeing the benefits of the temporary outdoor dining plan that had been implemented, city officials announced in December 2020 they would expand the pilot program into a permanent project with concrete sidewalk expansions, wooden parklets and closing portions of streets to vehicular traffic.

Last year, the city of Cincinnati and 3CDC unveiled the first round of completed “streateries,” permanent expanded outdoor dining areas throughout Downtown and Over-the-Rhine, according to 3CDC.

The $2.2 million “streateries” project brought the installation of wooden parklets, concrete bump-outs/sidewalk expansions, railings and integrated planters and partial closure of four streets for outdoor dining:

  • 15th Street from Vine Street to Parvis Alley
  • 15th Street from Race to Goose Alley
  • 14th Street from Race Street to Republic Street
  • Broadway from 12th Street to 13th Street in Pendleton.

Implementation of the first round of “streateries” was funded primarily by the City of Cincinnati, with additional contributions from several private foundations, including the Devou Good Foundation, the Duke Energy Foundation, and The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation, according to 3CDC.

Cincinnati City Council has approved an additional $2 million in funding for the second round of “streateries,” using stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan, according to 3CDC.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

