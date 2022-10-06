Contests
Reds say goodbye to hitting coach, 4 others after historically bad season

The Reds lost 100 games in 2022 for just the second time in franchise history.
Cincinnati Reds' Stuart Fairchild (57) celebrates with first base coach Delino DeShields (90)...
Cincinnati Reds' Stuart Fairchild (57) celebrates with first base coach Delino DeShields (90) after hitting a single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Five coaches will not return to the Cincinnati Reds in 2023.

The coaches and their former positions are as follows:

  • Delino DeShields - first base, infield and base running coach
  • Cristian Perez - advance scouting coach
  • Alan Zinter - hitting coach
  • Lee Tunnell - bullpen coach
  • Rolando Valles - assistant coach

The team did not announce any other changes to the coaching staff Thursday, but they remain possible.

The Reds lost 100 games in 2022 for just the second time in franchise history. They lost 101 in 1982.

The year concluded Wednesday with a blowout loss to the Chicago Cubs.

It was a fitting end to an inauspicious year, one that touched off with an insult, was predominated by trades and saw record low attendance.

>> This is how many people attended Reds home games in 2022

