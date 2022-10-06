Reds say goodbye to hitting coach, 4 others after historically bad season

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Five coaches will not return to the Cincinnati Reds in 2023.

The coaches and their former positions are as follows:

Delino DeShields - first base, infield and base running coach

Cristian Perez - advance scouting coach

Alan Zinter - hitting coach

Lee Tunnell - bullpen coach

Rolando Valles - assistant coach

The team did not announce any other changes to the coaching staff Thursday, but they remain possible.

The Reds lost 100 games in 2022 for just the second time in franchise history. They lost 101 in 1982.

The year concluded Wednesday with a blowout loss to the Chicago Cubs.

It was a fitting end to an inauspicious year, one that touched off with an insult, was predominated by trades and saw record low attendance.

