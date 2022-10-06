Students write hundreds of letters to Tri-State police officer shot in head

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Five hundred “get well soon” cards are making their way to Clearcreek Township Police Officer Eric Ney as he continues his recovery from being shot in the head.

The cards are part of a school-wide project called “Panther Time” at Springboro Intermediate.

District officials say it’s a way to show their support for Ney, who has fast become a local hero.

“I’ve been following his story on social media,” said sixth-grade teacher Sara Jung. “I grew up in this area, grew up in Clearcreek Township. I just think it’s important for our kids to show support for those in the line of duty.”

Jung says she didn’t know how students would react to the assignment, but that soon changed.

“The kids are really excited about it,” she said. “We’re actually making cards and writing letters, and I just think it’s really important[...] I think a lot of them are enjoying doing something nice for someone that they don’t even know.”

Sixth-grader Owen says he heard about Ney’s story and can’t believe he gets to help in his recovery process.

“I feel really proud that I’m able to do this,” Owen said. “I’m just glad that I’m able to do this and show support because I feel like they do a lot for us. You know, they protect us, and I’m glad I can show support for them.”

Ney returned home last week.

The 14-year police veteran, suffered a gunshot wound while responding to a domestic violence situation on July 12.

A medical helicopter flew Ney to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition, though Ney was reportedly breathing on his own. The officer’s condition improved markedly over the next week.

He was discharged from a rehab center on July 30 but was readmitted to the ICU on Aug. 7 with several blood clots and pneumonia.

Doctors then discovered a hole in his skull allowing excess air into his brain. He had a temporary stent surgically installed, which doctors removed in early September.

Ney began physical and speech therapy a week later.

