Tri-State family discovers healthcare aid allegedly stealing from aging mother

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman faces charges after investigators say she stole from a patient in her care 12 times.

She allegedly did so while caring for the woman at the woman’s Silverton home.

A Hamilton County grand jury on Wednesday indicted 30-year-old Lashawnjaree Bryant on charges of theft.

Investigators say she stole hundreds of dollars from her patient using the CashApp to link the victim’s credit card between June and August.

Bryant worked for Amadyss Health. A spokesperson confirms Bryant is not seeing patients but remains employed and that the incident is under investigation.

Family members say they are thankful for the quick response from officers.

“This has been a problem consistently over a very long period of times,” said Robert Vines, senior advocate at Pro Seniors, a watchdog for seniors.

Vines says that while financial abuse presents itself in many ways, there is often an increase when the economy is in a downturn.

In this case, family members say they noticed something wasn’t right when paying their mother’s monthly bills. They called the bank, and that’s when they say they realized their mother’s in-home care agent was stealing.

Vines says this family did exactly what he would suggest everyone to do.

He adds if you are financially responsible for an aging relative and others are caring for them, it never hurts to double check what’s happening in the home.

“You have to trust them, you’re letting them into your home,” he said. “But you have to be careful. Trust but verify.”

