Urban Farming Festival returns to Roselawn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The second annual Urban Farming Festival is happening on Saturday at the Great Parks Nature Center at the Summit, in Roselawn.

This is a free community gathering that will “[celebrate] the intersectionality between art and music and mindfulness and nature... like all of those things have those things in common and it’s something that you don’t necessarily think about every day. So, you can enjoy music out here and then go inside the nature center,” according to Sarah Kent, Outreach Manager of the Great Parks Nature Center at the Summit.

Folks will learn about planting seeds and sampling local produce. In addition, chickens, goats and other farm animals will be at the festival that can be petted by curious kids and adults alike.

Sustainability practices like learning how to compost and learning how to make eco-bricks will also be available at the festival. Ecobricks are reusable building blocks made from a plastic bottle filled with used plastic.

The festival will also include an urban mini-hike, s’mores, local food trucks and yoga.

“We’ll have fish filet[ing] demonstrations and live music as well as a silk dyeing community art display,” Kent added. “The purpose of the urban farming festival is just to expose people to nature and different farming techniques. Through that, they can learn to backyard garden or porch garden.”

The Urban Farming Festival will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 1580 Summit Rd. in Cincinnati.

