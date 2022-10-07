Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Another Cincinnati business damaged by vehicle

Agape Cafe at Whetzel and Bramble avenues in Madisonville was damaged by a car overnight,...
Agape Cafe at Whetzel and Bramble avenues in Madisonville was damaged by a car overnight, District 2 police said early Friday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the third time in as many days, a Cincinnati business was damaged by a vehicle this week.

No one has been hurt in any of the cases.

The latest incident was reported late Thursday at Agape Cafe at Whetzel and Bramble avenues in Madisonville, District 2 police said.

Two Over-the-Rhine businesses were damaged by vehicles:

  • A Nissan Titan barreled through the front entrance of Alabama Fish Bar on Race Street on Tuesday.
WATCH: Truck crashes into Alabama Fish Bar in OTR
  • A driver remains at large after plowing through sidewalk tables Sundry and Vice at 13th and Republic streets Thursday, in an area with permanent outdoor dining referred to as “streateries.”

City officials have been focusing on pedestrian safety after several people have been struck by vehicles recently, including a University of Cincinnati student who died and one of her classmates who was seriously hurt as they walked in a marked crosswalk.

On Wednesday, Cincinnati City Council passed an ordinance to create an in-house pedestrian safety crew that will help the city roll out pedestrian safety projects faster.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Less than two months after being out on bond, the 19-year-old Jayden Hill was found to be in...
19-year-old indicted on child porn charges for second time in 4 months
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Police: 18-year-old shot to death during attempted robbery at Fairfield hotel
Police: 18-year-old shot to death during attempted robbery at Fairfield hotel
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the indictment of 51-year-old Jason Marley...
NKY car dealership owner indicted on human trafficking charges: Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

George Wagner IV chats with Defense Attorney John P. Parker. The trial of George Wagner IV...
Pike County Trial: BCI agents tell jury about evidence from Wagner trailers
Pike County trial: Oct. 7
Testimony in trial of George Wagner IV continues
Former Tri-State resident, her family survive Hurricane Ian
Former Tri-State resident, her family survive Hurricane Ian