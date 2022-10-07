Another Cincinnati business damaged by vehicle

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the third time in as many days, a Cincinnati business was damaged by a vehicle this week.

No one has been hurt in any of the cases.

The latest incident was reported late Thursday at Agape Cafe at Whetzel and Bramble avenues in Madisonville, District 2 police said.

Two Over-the-Rhine businesses were damaged by vehicles:

A Nissan Titan barreled through the front entrance of Alabama Fish Bar on Race Street on Tuesday.

A driver remains at large after plowing through sidewalk tables Sundry and Vice at 13th and Republic streets Thursday, in an area with permanent outdoor dining referred to as “streateries.”

City officials have been focusing on pedestrian safety after several people have been struck by vehicles recently, including a University of Cincinnati student who died and one of her classmates who was seriously hurt as they walked in a marked crosswalk.

On Wednesday, Cincinnati City Council passed an ordinance to create an in-house pedestrian safety crew that will help the city roll out pedestrian safety projects faster.

