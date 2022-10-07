Contests
Areas of frost tonight ahead of a chilly weekend

Dry weather persists through the weekend
We're looking at a dry stretch of weather through the weekend with chilly conditions.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday afternoon and evening will be breezy and chilly with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s and brisk winds (12-20 mph) out of the northwest.

Behind the front with clearing skies, morning lows will drop into the low 30′s in spots both Saturday and Sunday. Frost Advisory issued for Saturday morning for most of the area, while a Freeze Watch is in effect for Sunday morning.

The next chance of rain arrives Wednesday night and Thursday of next week. Showers look to be more widespread than in the last two weeks and there is a better chance of a soaking rain event.

