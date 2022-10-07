Areas of frost tonight ahead of a chilly weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday afternoon and evening will be breezy and chilly with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s and brisk winds (12-20 mph) out of the northwest.

Behind the front with clearing skies, morning lows will drop into the low 30′s in spots both Saturday and Sunday. Frost Advisory issued for Saturday morning for most of the area, while a Freeze Watch is in effect for Sunday morning.

The next chance of rain arrives Wednesday night and Thursday of next week. Showers look to be more widespread than in the last two weeks and there is a better chance of a soaking rain event.

