Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

California’s Cincinnati-themed bar is opening a location in Greater Cincinnati

From homage to Ohio, this bar is coming home.
After opening a Cincinnati-themed bar in North Hollywood, owners of the 513 bar are opening a...
After opening a Cincinnati-themed bar in North Hollywood, owners of the 513 bar are opening a second location in Hamilton.(Provided/The Enquirer)
By Emily DeLetter
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - When the Bengals visited Los Angeles earlier this year for Super Bowl 56, at least one Cincinnati-themed bar helped fans from the Queen City feel at home. And after finding success in North Hollywood, California, owners of the 513 bar have decided to open a second location a little closer to said home.

The 513 bar plans to open its second location on Main Street in Hamilton early next year, co-owner Jay Davis told our media partners at the Enquirer.

Davis owns the bar with his two cousins and friend, all Hamilton natives.

“My partners and I are very proud of our home, and our entire family still lives here in Hamilton,” Davis said. “We have deep roots. As long as I was living and working in Los Angeles, I was still an Ohio boy, and this was always home. To be coming back here is great.”

There is a pretty significant Cincinnati and Ohio population living in Los Angeles, Davis said, and the days leading up to the Super Bowl were the busiest days the bar had ever seen.

Construction is underway at The 513 in Hamilton! Add our IG @the_513_Hamilton Here are some before pictures. #513 #bar #musicvenue #livemusic #sports #cocktails #beer #food #neighborhoodbar

Posted by The 513 Hamilton on Monday, July 25, 2022

The new Hamilton 513 bar will open in a Main Street building that had been vacant for around a decade, Davis said, but it was once home to a number of businesses, including Richard’s Pizza and Gaylord’s Carriage House.

Once the building is restored, it will be home to a pub and restaurant, three patios and an entertainment space with a stage for live music and multiple TVs for sporting events.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Less than two months after being out on bond, the 19-year-old Jayden Hill was found to be in...
19-year-old indicted on child porn charges for second time in 4 months
FILE – This file photo shows the front of a Costco store.
Dates set to close and open two Tri-State Costco stores: Report
Police: 18-year-old shot to death during attempted robbery at Fairfield hotel
Police: 18-year-old shot to death during attempted robbery at Fairfield hotel
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony

Latest News

Mother of 18-year-old killed at Fairfield hotel disputes narrative, believes he was lured
Mother of 18-year-old killed at Fairfield hotel disputes narrative, believes he was lured
Renderings of Newport Festival Park
Newport’s Ferris wheel is dead. Here’s what’s going there instead
The defendant, Gurpreet Singh, faces four counts of aggravated murder for allegedly killing...
Testimony underway in West Chester quadruple murder
Cincinnati Reds' Stuart Fairchild (57) celebrates with first base coach Delino DeShields (90)...
David Bell to return as Reds manager, 5 other coaches let go