California’s Cincinnati-themed bar is opening a location in Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - When the Bengals visited Los Angeles earlier this year for Super Bowl 56, at least one Cincinnati-themed bar helped fans from the Queen City feel at home. And after finding success in North Hollywood, California, owners of the 513 bar have decided to open a second location a little closer to said home.

The 513 bar plans to open its second location on Main Street in Hamilton early next year, co-owner Jay Davis told our media partners at the Enquirer.

Davis owns the bar with his two cousins and friend, all Hamilton natives.

“My partners and I are very proud of our home, and our entire family still lives here in Hamilton,” Davis said. “We have deep roots. As long as I was living and working in Los Angeles, I was still an Ohio boy, and this was always home. To be coming back here is great.”

There is a pretty significant Cincinnati and Ohio population living in Los Angeles, Davis said, and the days leading up to the Super Bowl were the busiest days the bar had ever seen.

Construction is underway at The 513 in Hamilton! Add our IG @the_513_Hamilton Here are some before pictures. #513 #bar #musicvenue #livemusic #sports #cocktails #beer #food #neighborhoodbar Posted by The 513 Hamilton on Monday, July 25, 2022

The new Hamilton 513 bar will open in a Main Street building that had been vacant for around a decade, Davis said, but it was once home to a number of businesses, including Richard’s Pizza and Gaylord’s Carriage House.

Once the building is restored, it will be home to a pub and restaurant, three patios and an entertainment space with a stage for live music and multiple TVs for sporting events.

