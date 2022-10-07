Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Fatal crash closes NB I-275 at Beechmont Avenue: OSP

A fatal crash is blocking all lanes of northbound Interstate 275 at the Beechmont Avenue exit...
A fatal crash is blocking all lanes of northbound Interstate 275 at the Beechmont Avenue exit until further notice Friday, according to the Ohio State Patrol.(OHGO)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION TOWNSHIP, CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 275 is closed at the Beechmont Avenue exit (Ohio 125) due to a fatal crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash involves three vehicles and it was reported just after 6:30 a.m. dispatchers say.

One person has been pronounced dead at the scene, they say.

At least one other person is hurt, and there is debris “all over the roadway,” according to dispatch.

Traffic came to an immediate standstill on the highway and Beechmont Avenue.

Expect lengthy delays in this area for at least the rest of the morning commute, OSP warns.

Here is the detour OSP recommends for drivers forced off the highway onto Beechmont Avenue:

  • Turn left off the highway onto Beechmont Avenue and follow that east to Glen Este-Withamsville Road
  • Turn left onto Glen Este-Withamsville Road and follow that north up to Ohio 32
  • Turn left onto Ohio 32 and head west to return to NB I-275

FOX19 NOW has a crew headed to the scene. Watch for updates on air and all of our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Less than two months after being out on bond, the 19-year-old Jayden Hill was found to be in...
19-year-old indicted on child porn charges for second time in 4 months
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Police: 18-year-old shot to death during attempted robbery at Fairfield hotel
Police: 18-year-old shot to death during attempted robbery at Fairfield hotel
Cincinnati police said they are searching for the driver who plowed through these sidewalk...
Police search for driver who plowed into sidewalk tables at OTR ‘streateries’

Latest News

George Wagner IV sits with Defense Attorney John P. Parker. The trial of George Wagner IV...
Pike County Trial: Agents reveal how they linked Wagners to killings
Frank's Video Forecast Update For Friday
First Alert Weather For Friday
One person is dead and another is hurt in a double shooting in Bond Hill, Cincinnati police say.
Man killed in Bond Hill double shooting identified
Western Brown player returns after cancer battle
Western Brown football player suits up for first time since beating cancer