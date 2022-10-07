First frost, freeze advisories of season coming this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A cold front moving through Friday will drop our temperatures this weekend, bringing our first frost/freeze advisories of the fall season.

Temperatures are in the 50s now. We will reah our high temperature of 60 degrees about 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. before the mercury will free-fall.

We will reach a high of about 60 degrees Friday afternoon and evening will be in the 50s with breezy to brisk winds at 12 mph to 20 mph.

Thermometers will bottom out in the low 30s Saturday and Sunday mornings, so you’ll want to be sure to bring in or cover any sensitive plants.

Depending on where you live, a Frost Advisory or Freeze Watch will be in effect on both Saturday and Sunday mornings.

The Freeze Watch will impact our northern suburbs in areas like Warren and Butler counties.

The next chance for rain won’t be until next week, Wednesday night and Thursday.

Showers look to be more widespread than in the last two weeks and there is a better chance of a soaking rain event.

