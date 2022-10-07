Hamilton County judge indefinitely blocks Ohio abortion law

This story will be updated. A copy of the ruling will be embedded here as soon as it is available.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins on Friday granted a preliminary injunction against Ohio’s six-week abortion ban.

Abortion remains legal in Ohio up to 21 weeks and six days after someone’s last period, close to the viability stage at which the U.S. Supreme Court drew its line in the 1992 case Casey v. Planned Parenthood.

The defendants in the case, including Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, are prohibited from enforcing the law or from later taking any enforcement action premised on a violation of the law that might occur as the case plays out, however long that might take.

The injunction, considered an extraordinary action that courts don’t grant lightly, cements a restraining order already in effect against the so-called “Heartbeat Law.” Jenkins issued that order last month on a temporary basis pending the outcome of the injunction hearing.

Restraining orders can last a maximum of 14 days in Ohio.

In granting the injunction, Jenkins agreed with the plaintiffs, including Planned Parenthood and the ACLU, that they were likely to succeed based on the merits of the case. He also reasoned Ohioans will suffer irreparable harm if the law is not enjoined.

It’s unclear whether the defendants can appeal. Injunctions generally cannot be appealed in Ohio because they are not considered final orders of a court.

The Ohio Revised Code, however, spells out exceptions, including orders that affect “a substantial right in an action that in effect determines the action and prevents a judgment.”

The next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14.

