King Penguin egg from Cincinnati Zoo hatches at Detriot Zoo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A king-sized bundle of joy was born at the Detroit Zoo, but the chick’s journey started at the Cincinnati Zoo.

The King Penguin chick’s parents, 27-year-old Larry and 8-year-old Stacy, initially laid the egg at the Cincinnati Zoo.

On Aug. 13, nearly 300 miles away, the egg hatched.

The chick will live with its foster parents at the Detriot Zoo.

The soon-to-be foster King Penguin parents blended and bonded during the July to September mating season but didn’t produce an egg of their own, the Cincinnati Zoo said.

Instead, to prepare the couple for parenthood, zookeepers provided the pair a “practice” egg to care for until the “real” egg from the Cincinnati Zoo arrived, they said.

“They are excellent, attentive parents,” Jessica Jozwiak, bird supervisor at the Detroit Zoological Society, said of the foster parents. “We don’t know the sex of the chick just yet, but we are all looking forward to watching it grow up. We are already picking out names we can give the chick once we know the sex.”

The unnamed chick is doing well since the egg hatched, Detroit Zoo experts said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.