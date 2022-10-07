Lakota elementary student honored after helping family escape fatal West Chester fire

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) -West Chester Police and Fire honored a Lakota Elementary School student Friday after he helped his family escape a deadly fire in September.

Body camera footage shows Robert Ramirez put his fire escape plan into action and escorted his family to safety from a fire at the Meadow Ridge Apartments on Sept. 17.

According to West Chester Fire Chief Rick Prinz, the Fire happened at the apartment complex Aster Park Drive around 12:20 p.m.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the windows.

Firefighters brought four victims under 10 years old outside and took them to area hospitals. They were then taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

According to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, Alaiya Encarnacion, 2, and Bryson Brooks, 4, died at the hospital.

The oldest child, a 6-year-old, is out of the hospital. A 9-month-old continues to recover there.

The cause of the Fire remains under investigation, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

West Chester Police and Fire says that next week is fire prevention week with the theme of “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”

“We encourage everybody to sit with your loved ones to develop lifesaving fire escape plans and to make sure that you are testing your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors on a regular basis,” Fire Chief Rick Prinz said.

Police and Fire say that Ramirez’s story exemplifies the importance of developing a fire escape plan with all household members. This includes testing smoke and carbon monoxide alarms regularly.

