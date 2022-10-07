Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Lakota elementary student honored after helping family escape fatal West Chester fire

A Lakota Elementary School student was honored Friday for helping his family escape the fire at...
A Lakota Elementary School student was honored Friday for helping his family escape the fire at the Meadow Ridge Apartments.(WXIX)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) -West Chester Police and Fire honored a Lakota Elementary School student Friday after he helped his family escape a deadly fire in September.

Body camera footage shows Robert Ramirez put his fire escape plan into action and escorted his family to safety from a fire at the Meadow Ridge Apartments on Sept. 17.

According to West Chester Fire Chief Rick Prinz, the Fire happened at the apartment complex Aster Park Drive around 12:20 p.m.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the windows.

Firefighters brought four victims under 10 years old outside and took them to area hospitals. They were then taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

According to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, Alaiya Encarnacion, 2, and Bryson Brooks, 4, died at the hospital.

The oldest child, a 6-year-old, is out of the hospital. A 9-month-old continues to recover there.

The cause of the Fire remains under investigation, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

West Chester Police and Fire says that next week is fire prevention week with the theme of “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”

“We encourage everybody to sit with your loved ones to develop lifesaving fire escape plans and to make sure that you are testing your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors on a regular basis,” Fire Chief Rick Prinz said.

Police and Fire say that Ramirez’s story exemplifies the importance of developing a fire escape plan with all household members. This includes testing smoke and carbon monoxide alarms regularly.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Less than two months after being out on bond, the 19-year-old Jayden Hill was found to be in...
19-year-old indicted on child porn charges for second time in 4 months
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Police: 18-year-old shot to death during attempted robbery at Fairfield hotel
Police: 18-year-old shot to death during attempted robbery at Fairfield hotel
Renderings of Newport Festival Park
Newport’s Ferris wheel is dead. Here’s what’s going there instead

Latest News

The defendant, Gurpreet Singh, faces four counts of aggravated murder for allegedly killing...
Testimony underway in West Chester quadruple murder
George Wagner IV chats with Defense Attorney John P. Parker. The trial of George Wagner IV...
Pike County Trial: Ski masks, brass catcher, bug detector found in Wagner trucks, trailers
Michael Milesky, 39, was arrested at Loveland High School on a child porn related charged, the...
Loveland High School employee arrested at school for child porn charges: Document shows
A king penguin chick hatched at the Detroit Zoo on Aug. 13 — but this chick’s story began...
King Penguin egg from Cincinnati Zoo hatches at Detriot Zoo