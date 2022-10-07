Loveland High School employee arrested at school for child porn charges: Document shows
LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A Loveland High School employee was arrested on school grounds Friday for a child porn related charge, according to an arrest report.
Michael Milesky was taken into custody shortly after 7 a.m. at Loveland High School, the report from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office shows.
The 39-year-old school aide is facing a pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, the document reads.
It further says Milesky is “involved in an investigation with RECI.” RECI is a multi-jurisdictional task force that investigates electronic or computer-related crimes, including child pornography, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office website reads.
The investigation stemmed from September when RECI received a complaint from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the sheriff’s office.
The 39-year-old Loveland school employee was identified as the suspect in the complaint, the sheriff’s office said.
Milesky was taken to the Hamilton County Criminal Justice Center following his arrest, the document says.
Loveland City School District said in a statement the alleged crimes occurred off school grounds.
The full statement from the district is below:
