Loveland High School employee arrested at school for child porn charges: Document shows

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A Loveland High School employee was arrested on school grounds Friday for a child porn related charge, according to an arrest report.

Michael Milesky was taken into custody shortly after 7 a.m. at Loveland High School, the report from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office shows.

The 39-year-old school aide is facing a pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, the document reads.

It further says Milesky is “involved in an investigation with RECI.” RECI is a multi-jurisdictional task force that investigates electronic or computer-related crimes, including child pornography, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office website reads.

The investigation stemmed from September when RECI received a complaint from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 39-year-old Loveland school employee was identified as the suspect in the complaint, the sheriff’s office said.

Milesky was taken to the Hamilton County Criminal Justice Center following his arrest, the document says.

Loveland City School District said in a statement the alleged crimes occurred off school grounds.

The full statement from the district is below:

This morning, Loveland City School District was made aware of the arrest of Mike Milesky, an aide at Loveland High School, on charges of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. The District has assurances from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office that this person’s actions took place off school grounds, and do not involve any of our students. The safety of our students is of the utmost importance. Upon learning of the charges, this individual was immediately terminated from his position. Loveland City School District will never tolerate this type of behavior. Since learning of the arrest, the District has worked with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to provide information to all of our families, as quickly and accurately as possible. The District has been in contact with the families of students who worked most closely with this individual to offer them support and resources.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.