Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Loveland High School employee arrested at school for child porn charges: Document shows

Michael Milesky, 39, was arrested at Loveland High School on a child porn related charged, the...
Michael Milesky, 39, was arrested at Loveland High School on a child porn related charged, the arrest report shows.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet, Courtney King and Kody Fisher
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A Loveland High School employee was arrested on school grounds Friday for a child porn related charge, according to an arrest report.

Michael Milesky was taken into custody shortly after 7 a.m. at Loveland High School, the report from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office shows.

The 39-year-old school aide is facing a pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, the document reads.

It further says Milesky is “involved in an investigation with RECI.” RECI is a multi-jurisdictional task force that investigates electronic or computer-related crimes, including child pornography, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office website reads.

The investigation stemmed from September when RECI received a complaint from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 39-year-old Loveland school employee was identified as the suspect in the complaint, the sheriff’s office said.

Milesky was taken to the Hamilton County Criminal Justice Center following his arrest, the document says.

Loveland City School District said in a statement the alleged crimes occurred off school grounds.

The full statement from the district is below:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Less than two months after being out on bond, the 19-year-old Jayden Hill was found to be in...
19-year-old indicted on child porn charges for second time in 4 months
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Police: 18-year-old shot to death during attempted robbery at Fairfield hotel
Police: 18-year-old shot to death during attempted robbery at Fairfield hotel
Renderings of Newport Festival Park
Newport’s Ferris wheel is dead. Here’s what’s going there instead

Latest News

George Wagner IV chats with Defense Attorney John P. Parker. The trial of George Wagner IV...
Pike County Trial: Ski masks, brass catcher, bug detector found in Wagner trucks, trailers
A king penguin chick hatched at the Detroit Zoo on Aug. 13 — but this chick’s story began...
King Penguin egg from Cincinnati Zoo hatches at Detriot Zoo
Pike County trial: Oct. 7
Testimony in trial of George Wagner IV continues