Man killed in Bond Hill double shooting identified

By Payton Marshall and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is hurt in a double shooting in Bond Hill, Cincinnati police say.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bond Hill Café off California Avenue, according to Cincinnati Police Captain Brian Norris, the night chief.

Two victims were shot and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where one was pronounced dead.

One of the victims, 29-year-old Joshua Nettles, died after arriving at the hospital, police said.

Cincinnati police said they are not releasing information on the surviving victim.

Norris said police aren’t sure if the shooting happened inside or outside the cafe.

Officers are interviewing a person of interest as well as multiple witnesses at the scene, he said.

No arrests were announced overnight.

Call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 if you have information regarding the shooting.

