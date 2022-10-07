Man killed in Bond Hill double shooting identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is hurt in a double shooting in Bond Hill, Cincinnati police say.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bond Hill Café off California Avenue, according to Cincinnati Police Captain Brian Norris, the night chief.

Two victims were shot and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where one was pronounced dead.

One of the victims, 29-year-old Joshua Nettles, died after arriving at the hospital, police said.

Cincinnati police said they are not releasing information on the surviving victim.

Cincinnati Police Department Criminal Investigation Section is investigating a homicide that occurred October 6, 2022. Please see attached information. @CincyPD pic.twitter.com/O2gny1yRyg — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) October 7, 2022

Norris said police aren’t sure if the shooting happened inside or outside the cafe.

Officers are interviewing a person of interest as well as multiple witnesses at the scene, he said.

No arrests were announced overnight.

Call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 if you have information regarding the shooting.

