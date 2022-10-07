Pike County Trial: BCI agents tell jury about evidence from Wagner trailers

WARNING: Graphic images and testimony are possible on livestream

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Evidence that state investigators found during a May 2017 search of another property linked to the Wagner family will be presented when George Wagner IV’s murder trial resumes at 9 a.m. Friday.

Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation testified Thursday about hundreds of shell casings they found at the Wagner family’s farm on Peterson Road in Peebles, Adams County.

That’s where the Wagners lived at the time eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families were shot to death in April 2016.

On Friday, three BCI agents who already have testified will return to tell the jury about paperwork and other evidence the Wagners had in storage trailers on State Route 41 in Peebles.

Wagner IV, who turned 31 Thursday, is the first of his four family members who were all charged with the massacre to go on trial.

He has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of aggravated murder and other charges.

The family’s 2018 indictments say Wagner IV, his father, George “Billy Wagner III, his mother, Angela Wagner and his younger brother, Jake Wagner, all carefully planned for months to kill the Rhodens.

Prosecutors say the motive was to gain “custody and control” of the 2-year-old daughter of Jake Wagner, and one of the victims, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden.

The other victims are her father, Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; two of her uncles, Kenneth Rhoden, 44 and Gary Rhoden, 38; her mother, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and both of her brothers: Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16 and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, as well as Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20.

Exhibit from prosecution during opening statements in the trial of George IV. (Liz Duf | Cincinnati Enquirer)

Two of the Wagners, Jake and his mother, Angela, pleaded guilty for their roles in the killings last year.

Both are scheduled to testify soon for the prosecution against George Wagner IV.

Jake’s ex-wife, Beth, also will take the stand.

The Wagner family patriarch, Billy Wagner, 50, is continuing to fight the charges like his eldest son.

Billy Wagner remains locked up at the Butler County Jail.

Officials with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office say his “behavior has been good” and he is not being held in any special custody or security.

He does not have any jobs at the facility and could presumably be keeping up on the latest TV reports of his son’s trial.

“Mr. Wagner is able to watch television,” Lt. Joe Fuller confirmed when we asked this week. “Inmates do not have access to computers or the internet.”

