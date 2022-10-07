Police: 1 dead in Bond Hill double shooting
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A person is dead Thursday night after a shooting in Bond Hill.
The shooting happened shortly before 10:33 p.m. at the Bond Hill Café off California Avenue, according to Cincinnati Police Capt. Brian Norris.
Two victims were shot and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
One of those victims has since died.
Police aren’t sure whether the shooting happened inside or outside the cafe.
Officers are interviewing a person of interest.
There were multiple witnesses at the scene.
We will update this story as more information surfaces.
