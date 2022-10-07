Contests
Suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman outside of Dollar General in Green Township

Mark Newberry, 34, was arrested Thursday. He is accused of sexual imposition.
Mark Newberry, 34, was arrested Thursday. He is accused of sexual imposition.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -A man is accused of following a victim to her car and sexually assaulting her in a Dollar General parking lot in Green Township Thursday, according to Hamilton County court records.

Court documents say that Mark Newberry 34, followed the victim to her car, stated that the victim was attractive, and talked to her about marriage.

He then kissed her on the neck and grabbed her breast and buttocks while standing behind her, court documents read.

Police state that the victim was able to get away.

Court documents say that when interviewed by police, Newberry denied touching the victim.

Jail records show that Newberry is facing one count of sexual imposition.

A judge set his bond amount to $200.

