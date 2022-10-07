Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Woman dies after being hit by van, semi on I-275 early Friday

Fatal crash closes NB I-275 at Beechmont Avenue: OSP
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION TOWNSHIP, CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead after being hit by two vehicles early Friday when she got out of her broken-down vehicle on I-275, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Bobbie Jo Beckelhymer, 43, of Moscow, died at the scene of the four-vehicle crash, troopers said.

Around 6:30 a.m. Friday, Beckelhyme was driving her Saturn in the middle lane of the interstate when it broke down, OSP explained.

She turned the car’s hazard lights on and got out of it.

Once she was out vehicle in the middle of I-275, 36-year-old Nathan Bodeker’s GMC van crashed into Beckelhyme and her Saturn, troopers said.

Beckelhymer was then hit by a semi, which was being driven by 68-year-old Alfred Goley, OSP wrote in their news release.

The impact of the crash sent the Saturn into the right lane of northbound I-275, which is when it was hit by 68-year-old Bonnie Mendez’s Nissan.

Mendez is the only other driver who was injured in the crash, according to troopers. She is expected to be ok.

The crash remains under investigation.

Northbound I-275 traffic was brought to a standstill following the crash.

The section of the interstate was closed for more than six hours before reopening around 1:45 p.m. Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Less than two months after being out on bond, the 19-year-old Jayden Hill was found to be in...
19-year-old indicted on child porn charges for second time in 4 months
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Police: 18-year-old shot to death during attempted robbery at Fairfield hotel
Police: 18-year-old shot to death during attempted robbery at Fairfield hotel
Renderings of Newport Festival Park
Newport’s Ferris wheel is dead. Here’s what’s going there instead

Latest News

A Lakota Elementary School student was honored Friday for helping his family escape the fire at...
Lakota elementary student honored after helping family escape fatal West Chester fire
The defendant, Gurpreet Singh, faces four counts of aggravated murder for allegedly killing...
Testimony underway in West Chester quadruple murder
George Wagner IV chats with Defense Attorney John P. Parker. The trial of George Wagner IV...
Pike County Trial: Ski masks, brass catcher, bug detector found in Wagner trucks, trailers
Michael Milesky, 39, was arrested at Loveland High School on a child porn related charged, the...
Loveland High School employee arrested at school for child porn charges: Document shows
A king penguin chick hatched at the Detroit Zoo on Aug. 13 — but this chick’s story began...
King Penguin egg from Cincinnati Zoo hatches at Detriot Zoo