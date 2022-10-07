Woman dies after being hit by van, semi on I-275 early Friday

UNION TOWNSHIP, CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead after being hit by two vehicles early Friday when she got out of her broken-down vehicle on I-275, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Bobbie Jo Beckelhymer, 43, of Moscow, died at the scene of the four-vehicle crash, troopers said.

Around 6:30 a.m. Friday, Beckelhyme was driving her Saturn in the middle lane of the interstate when it broke down, OSP explained.

She turned the car’s hazard lights on and got out of it.

Once she was out vehicle in the middle of I-275, 36-year-old Nathan Bodeker’s GMC van crashed into Beckelhyme and her Saturn, troopers said.

Beckelhymer was then hit by a semi, which was being driven by 68-year-old Alfred Goley, OSP wrote in their news release.

The impact of the crash sent the Saturn into the right lane of northbound I-275, which is when it was hit by 68-year-old Bonnie Mendez’s Nissan.

Mendez is the only other driver who was injured in the crash, according to troopers. She is expected to be ok.

The crash remains under investigation.

Northbound I-275 traffic was brought to a standstill following the crash.

The section of the interstate was closed for more than six hours before reopening around 1:45 p.m. Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.