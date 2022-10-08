Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

3 hospitalized following Roselawn shooting, police say

Three people are hospitalized following a shooting in Roselawn early Saturday morning,...
Three people are hospitalized following a shooting in Roselawn early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three people were shot and are in the hospital following a shooting in Roselawn early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say the shooting happened near Brandy’s Lounge on Reading Road just after 4 a.m.

Two of the victims are women, and the other is a man, police said.

Officers say they used life-saving measures at the scene.

Officers say one person was shot in the leg, and another was shot in the arm. It is unclear where the third victim was shot.

All three victims were taken to UC Medical Center, police said.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

Police did not say if they have a suspect.

Officers are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
A fatal crash blocked all lanes of northbound Interstate 275 at the Beechmont Avenue exit...
Woman dies after being hit by van, semi on I-275 early Friday
Michael Milesky, 39, was arrested at Loveland High School on a child porn related charged, the...
Loveland High School employee arrested at school for child porn charges: Document shows
Less than two months after being out on bond, the 19-year-old Jayden Hill was found to be in...
19-year-old indicted on child porn charges for second time in 4 months
Mother of 18-year-old killed at Fairfield hotel disputes narrative, believes he was lured
Mother of 18-year-old killed at Fairfield hotel disputes narrative, believes he was lured

Latest News

the final quarter
The Final Quarter 10-7-22
A woman walks past mailboxes seen outside of a US Post Office in Washington, DC on August 17,...
Why are postal thefts increasing? Head of postal police says the USPS has itself to blame
A 13abc reporter is on the site and said shell casings were found along the street at the...
Three people shot outside Whitmer High School stadium during football game against Central Catholic
George Wagner IV chats with Defense Attorney John P. Parker. The trial of George Wagner IV...
Pike County Trial: Ski masks, brass catcher, bug detector found in Wagner trucks, trailers