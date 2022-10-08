3 hospitalized following Roselawn shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three people were shot and are in the hospital following a shooting in Roselawn early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say the shooting happened near Brandy’s Lounge on Reading Road just after 4 a.m.

Two of the victims are women, and the other is a man, police said.

Officers say they used life-saving measures at the scene.

Officers say one person was shot in the leg, and another was shot in the arm. It is unclear where the third victim was shot.

All three victims were taken to UC Medical Center, police said.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

Police did not say if they have a suspect.

Officers are still investigating.

