Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

3 injured in shooting outside of Ohio high school football game

By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Three people were injured in a shooting outside a high school stadium during a football game in Ohio.

The Toledo Police Department reported they have two suspects in custody.

The incident took place towards the end of a game between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic High School at Whitmer High School, according to WTVG.

According to a press release from Washington Local School District, the three victims included two adults and one Whitmer High School student. Police said the victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the victims or the suspects have not been released at this time.

Police reported an off-duty Toledo Police officer at the game informed dispatch that shots were being fired at the stadium. The officer, along with 15 other off-duty deputies began evacuating attendees and searching for victims.

One witness reported there was about eight minutes left during the game when it was abruptly stopped after shots were heard.

Cell phone video shows people running after a shooting injured three people outside a high school football game in Toledo, Ohio. (TRENTON ZUBER)

The witness also recalled hearing what sounded like fireworks before masses of people, including spectators and players ran to the fieldhouse to take cover.

WTVG crews reported seeing shell casings along the street near the southeast side of the stadium.

The Washington Local School District reported in a statement that spectators, guests and players were immediately evacuated as the school initiated its safety plan.

“No guests were injured in the evacuation, and we could not be prouder of our students, staff, Whitmer fans, and our guests from Central Catholic,” school officials said in the statement.

Kevin Parkins, the Head of School for Central Catholic High School, thanked Washington Local Schools in a statement for their quick response and efforts to ensure the safety of attendees.

“I’d like to offer a word of gratitude to the Whitmer administration and police who responded tonight,” he said. “In those moments of chaos, they were able to provide us with some guidance that was really important.”

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
A fatal crash blocked all lanes of northbound Interstate 275 at the Beechmont Avenue exit...
Woman dies after being hit by van, semi on I-275 early Friday
Michael Milesky, 39, was arrested at Loveland High School on a child porn related charged, the...
Loveland High School employee arrested at school for child porn charges: Document shows
Less than two months after being out on bond, the 19-year-old Jayden Hill was found to be in...
19-year-old indicted on child porn charges for second time in 4 months
Mother of 18-year-old killed at Fairfield hotel disputes narrative, believes he was lured
Mother of 18-year-old killed at Fairfield hotel disputes narrative, believes he was lured

Latest News

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured...
Review: Dolphins followed protocol with Tagovailoa’s injury
On Homecoming 2022 with a sea of red numbering 38,557, Fickell won his 53rd game as the...
Cincinnati Bearcats hold off USF, extend home winning streak to 30
A horse owner in Utah says his four-legged companion has returned home after running with wild...
Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says
FILE - U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, top right, participates with other U.S. and...
North Korea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-South Korea drills