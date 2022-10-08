8 people rescued from burning apartment complex in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Eight people were rescued after a fire occurred at a Westwood apartment complex early Saturday morning.

According to Cincinnati Fire District Jason Vollmer, firefighters were called to the 6-unit building on Karla Drive around 12:38 a.m.

Once they arrived, they were able to force open the door and found one of the apartment units on fire. Vollmer says that they did not find anyone inside that apartment.

Vollmer says that firefighters did help eight other occupants from other apartments escape the fire.

Four people were displaced, Vollmer said.

The Red Cross is assisting them with finding a place to stay for the night.

Vollmer says that the estimated damage to the apartment complex is $82,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

