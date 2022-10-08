Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Chilly start to the weekend

Looking at continuing dry conditions in the tri-state through the weekend.
Looking at continuing dry conditions in the tri-state through the weekend.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Expect below-normal temperatures through the weekend with threats of frost and even freezing conditions in the tri-state.

FREEZE WARNING: 2AM - 10AM SATURDAY

Fayette, Union, Franklin, Butler, Warren, Clinton Counties

FROST ADVISORY 2AM - 10AM SATURDAY

Decatur, Ripley, Dearborn, Ohio, Switzerland, Hamilton, Clermont, Brown, Adams, Highland, and all of Northern Kentucky

FREEZE WATCH SATURDAY NIGHT - SUNDAY MORNING

Switzerland, Ohio, Clermont, Brown, Adams, Highland, Clinton and all of Northern Kentucky

killing frost is not yet in the forecast but the frost tonight and again Saturday night/Sunday morning will be heavy enough to cause damage to vulnerable plants. The counties in the Freeze Warning will see temperatures close to and in spots colder than freezing.

The next chance of rain arrives Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Showers look to be more widespread than in the last two weeks and there is a better chance of a soaking rain event.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
A fatal crash blocked all lanes of northbound Interstate 275 at the Beechmont Avenue exit...
Woman dies after being hit by van, semi on I-275 early Friday
Michael Milesky, 39, was arrested at Loveland High School on a child porn related charged, the...
Loveland High School employee arrested at school for child porn charges: Document shows
Mother of 18-year-old killed at Fairfield hotel disputes narrative, believes he was lured
Mother of 18-year-old killed at Fairfield hotel disputes narrative, believes he was lured
Less than two months after being out on bond, the 19-year-old Jayden Hill was found to be in...
19-year-old indicted on child porn charges for second time in 4 months

Latest News

logo
Frosty Mornings, Sunny Afternoons
Overnight Forecast Update
Overnight Forecast Update
A chilly night for haunted houses.
Chilly conditions heading into the weekend
We're looking at a dry stretch of weather through the weekend with chilly conditions.
Areas of frost tonight ahead of a chilly weekend