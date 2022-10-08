Chilly start to the weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Expect below-normal temperatures through the weekend with threats of frost and even freezing conditions in the tri-state.

FREEZE WARNING: 2AM - 10AM SATURDAY

Fayette, Union, Franklin, Butler, Warren, Clinton Counties

FROST ADVISORY 2AM - 10AM SATURDAY

Decatur, Ripley, Dearborn, Ohio, Switzerland, Hamilton, Clermont, Brown, Adams, Highland, and all of Northern Kentucky

FREEZE WATCH SATURDAY NIGHT - SUNDAY MORNING

Switzerland, Ohio, Clermont, Brown, Adams, Highland, Clinton and all of Northern Kentucky

A killing frost is not yet in the forecast but the frost tonight and again Saturday night/Sunday morning will be heavy enough to cause damage to vulnerable plants. The counties in the Freeze Warning will see temperatures close to and in spots colder than freezing.

The next chance of rain arrives Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Showers look to be more widespread than in the last two weeks and there is a better chance of a soaking rain event.

