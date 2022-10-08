Coroner seeks next of kin for Dearborn County man

DEARBORN COUNTY, IN (WXIX) -The Dearborn County Coroner’s Office is trying to locate the next of kin for a man from Lawrenceburg.

Dearborn County Coroner Cameron McCreary says that Paul Black Jr., 77, was last known to have lived on West Eads Parkway.

McCreary says that he may have children in Greensburg, IN and in the Cincinnati area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn County Coroner at 812-537-8738 or Dearborn County Dispatch at 812-537-3431 option 1 for police dispatch.

