Hocking Hills State Park Lodge opens to guests (photo gallery)
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOGAN, Ohio (WOIO) - The brand new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge is now open to guests.
State officials, including Gov. Mike DeWine, attended a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday afternoon.
The resort features a fitness center and pools as well as two large stone fireplaces and a mezzanine sky bridge.
Its formal event space can accommodate about 225 people, and there are 81 rooms available.
Reservations will open on Nov. 1. Click here or call 1-800-AT-A-PARK to book.
The Ohio Department of National Resources shared these photos of what to expect:
