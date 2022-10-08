Contests
Hocking Hills State Park Lodge opens to guests (photo gallery)

Hocking Hills State Park Lodge opens to guests
Hocking Hills State Park Lodge opens to guests(Source: Ohio Department of Natural Resources)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOGAN, Ohio (WOIO) - The brand new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge is now open to guests.

State officials, including Gov. Mike DeWine, attended a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday afternoon.

The resort features a fitness center and pools as well as two large stone fireplaces and a mezzanine sky bridge.

Its formal event space can accommodate about 225 people, and there are 81 rooms available.

Reservations will open on Nov. 1. Click here or call 1-800-AT-A-PARK to book.

The Ohio Department of National Resources shared these photos of what to expect:

