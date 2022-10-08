Contests
Judge sets $500K bond for Loveland High School employee charged with child porn

Michael Milesky, 39, appeared in court Saturday morning after he was arrested for child...
By Jared Goffinet, Courtney King, Kody Fisher and Ken Brown
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton County judge set a $500,000 bond Saturday for a Loveland High School employee who was arrested on child pornography-related charges.

Michael Milesky was taken into custody shortly after 7 a.m. on Friday at Loveland High School, the report from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office shows.

The 39-year-old school aide is facing five felony counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, the document reads.

On Saturday, the judge set his bond at $100,000 for each of the five counts.

According to the judge, investigators obtained videos involving young children.

Loveland City School District said in a statement the alleged crimes occurred off school grounds.

According to the arrest report, Milesky is “involved in an investigation with RECI.” RECI is a multi-jurisdictional task force that investigates electronic or computer-related crimes, including child pornography, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office website reads.

The investigation stemmed from September when RECI received a complaint from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the sheriff’s office.

Milesky was formerly a coach at Fenwick High School for the 2021-2022 school year, according to Archdiocese of Cincinnati Director of Media Relations Jennifer Schack.

“While employed at Fenwick High School, the school received no allegations against Mr. Milesky concerning violations of the archdiocese’s Decree on Child Protection,” Schack told FOX19 NOW.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RECI at 513-946-8338.

