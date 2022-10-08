Contests
Sheriff identifies pedestrian fatally struck in Dearborn County

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AURORA, Ind. (WXIX) - A pedestrian who was struck and killed on U.S. 50 in southeastern Indiana early Thursday has been identified, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Shane McHenry says a 20-year-old driver from Dillsboro was traveling east on U.S. 50 in the high-speed lane around 6 a.m. when he struck the 39-year-old Brian D. Brown of Aurora.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff said it’s not known why the Brown was in the middle of the road prior to being struck.

He was a resident of Heart House on U.S. 50 which is a homeless shelter, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff McHenry said the driver has been cooperating fully with the investigation and reported the crash.

ee a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

