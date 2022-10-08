Three people shot at Whitmer High School Football game against Central Catholic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people were shot at a local high school football game

A 13abc reporter is on the site and said shell casings were found along the street at the corner of Whitmer and Edgar, which is the southwest corner of the high school stadium.

It is unclear if anyone was hit during the shooting. However, a witness told 13abc that there were about eight minutes left in the game.

The witness recalled hearing what sounded like fireworks before masses of people including spectators and players ran to the fieldhouse to take cover.

This is a breaking story, check back later for updates.

