Woman hospitalized following Springfield Township shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Springfield Township Friday afternoon, according to Springfield Township police.

Officers say they got a call around 4:40 p.m. to respond to the 8200 block of Springdew Drive.

Once police arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say she was then taken University Hospital for her injuries.

The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

It is unclear how or why the shooting occurred.

Police did not say if they have a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to the Springfield Township Police Department at 513-729-1300.

