Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Woman hospitalized following Springfield Township shooting, police say

A woman was shot in Springfield Township Friday night, police said.
A woman was shot in Springfield Township Friday night, police said.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Springfield Township Friday afternoon, according to Springfield Township police.

Officers say they got a call around 4:40 p.m. to respond to the 8200 block of Springdew Drive.

Once police arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say she was then taken University Hospital for her injuries.

The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

It is unclear how or why the shooting occurred.

Police did not say if they have a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to the Springfield Township Police Department at 513-729-1300.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
A fatal crash blocked all lanes of northbound Interstate 275 at the Beechmont Avenue exit...
Woman dies after being hit by van, semi on I-275 early Friday
Michael Milesky, 39, was arrested at Loveland High School on a child porn related charged, the...
Loveland High School employee arrested at school for child porn charges: Document shows
Less than two months after being out on bond, the 19-year-old Jayden Hill was found to be in...
19-year-old indicted on child porn charges for second time in 4 months
Mother of 18-year-old killed at Fairfield hotel disputes narrative, believes he was lured
Mother of 18-year-old killed at Fairfield hotel disputes narrative, believes he was lured

Latest News

Great Parks of Hamilton County hosts Urban Farming Festival
Great Parks of Hamilton County hosts Urban Farming Festival
Three people are hospitalized following a shooting in Roselawn early Saturday morning,...
3 hospitalized following Roselawn shooting, police say
3 hospitalized following Roselawn shooting, police say
3 hospitalized following Roselawn shooting, police say
the final quarter
The Final Quarter 10-7-22