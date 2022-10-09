Contests
8-year-old hit crossing street in Bond Hill, listed in critical condition

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 8-year-old Cincinnati boy is in critical condition Sunday night after he was hit by a car, police say.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the 1100 block of Laidlaw Avenue in Bond Hill.

Shawn Smith, 55, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox westbound on Laidlaw when he hit the 8-year-old, who was crossing the street, police say.

It’s unclear whether the boy was in a marked crosswalk at the time.

EMS transported him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with serious injuries.

He is listed in critical condition.

Smith was uninjured.

Police do not believe he was impaired or speeding.

Witnesses are urged to contact CPD’s Traffic Unit at 513.352.2514.

