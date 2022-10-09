BCI interview with Billy Wagner offers rare glimpse into early stages of investigation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - During George Wagner IV’s murder trial in Pike County, prosecutors played an audio recording of an interview that Ohio BCI Agents conducted with George Wagner’s father, Billy Wagner, before the Wagners were arrested. This is the full interview that was played in court.

George, Billy, Angela, and Jake Wagner are all accused of killing eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016. Angela and Jake took plea deals, which means after George’s trial wraps, Billy’s trial is expected to be next.

