Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

BCI interview with Billy Wagner offers rare glimpse into early stages of investigation

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - During George Wagner IV’s murder trial in Pike County, prosecutors played an audio recording of an interview that Ohio BCI Agents conducted with George Wagner’s father, Billy Wagner, before the Wagners were arrested. This is the full interview that was played in court.

George, Billy, Angela, and Jake Wagner are all accused of killing eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016. Angela and Jake took plea deals, which means after George’s trial wraps, Billy’s trial is expected to be next.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Less than two months after being out on bond, the 19-year-old Jayden Hill was found to be in...
19-year-old indicted on child porn charges for second time in 4 months
Michael Milesky, 39, was arrested at Loveland High School on a child porn related charged, the...
Loveland High School employee arrested at school for child porn charges: Document shows
Hamilton County Courthouse in Downtown Cincinnati
Hamilton County judge indefinitely blocks Ohio abortion law
A fatal crash blocked all lanes of northbound Interstate 275 at the Beechmont Avenue exit...
Woman dies after being hit by van, semi on I-275 early Friday

Latest News

A Sunny Sunday Forecast
A Sunny Sunday Forecast
Ohio BCI interview with Billy Wagner - Part Four
Ohio BCI interview with Billy Wagner - Part One
Ohio BCI interview with Billy Wagner - Part Two