Deputies suffer smoke inhalation at Boone County fire

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Two deputies were overcome by smoke while searching for residents after fire broke out at an apartment building in Burlington Saturday night, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Major Philip Ridgell says the fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Rosetta Drive.

The deputies were going door to door making sure no residents were inside the building, Maj. Ridgell said.

He says the two are being evaluated at the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The apartment building was successfully evacuated.

The fire started in the basement, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire officials say it was accidental and appeared to have started near a couch.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.