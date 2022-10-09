Contests
Playoff-bound! FC Cincinnati wins final match to clinch first MLS postseason

It’s a remarkable turnaround for FCC, which finished last place each of its first three years in Major League Soccer.
FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vázquez (19) heads the ball as New England Revolution defender...
FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vázquez (19) heads the ball as New England Revolution defender Andrew Farrell (2) defends in the first half of the MLS match between FC Cincinnati and New England Revolution at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, May 21, 2022.(Albert Cesare/ The Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Jeremy Rauch
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati defeated D.C. United 5-2 on Sunday afternoon to clinch a playoff spot for the first time in the club’s fourth season in Major League Soccer.

Needing a win or draw to guarantee a playoff spot in their final match, the orange and blue built a 3-0 lead in the first 25 minutes of the game and never looked back.

Brenner finished with his third hat trick of the season scoring three goals. All-stars Luciano Acosta and Brandon Vazquez each found the net as well in the blowout win on “Decision Day.”

It’s a marquee moment for Head Coach Pat Noonan and General Manager Chris Albright leading FCC to the playoffs in his first season at the helm.

The club recorded three last-place finishes in its first three seasons in MLS.

FC Cincinnati kicks off the postseason next weekend on the road as the five-seed against the four-seed New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena.

