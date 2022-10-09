Playoff-bound! FC Cincinnati wins final match to clinch first MLS postseason

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati defeated D.C. United 5-2 on Sunday afternoon to clinch a playoff spot for the first time in the club’s fourth season in Major League Soccer.

Needing a win or draw to guarantee a playoff spot in their final match, the orange and blue built a 3-0 lead in the first 25 minutes of the game and never looked back.

CLINCHMAS!



FC Cincinnati beats D.C. United 5-2.



Their first playoff berth in year four of MLS.



Chris Albright's first full season as GM and Pat Noonan's first season as head coach. Game changing hires. @fccincinnati @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) October 9, 2022

Brenner finished with his third hat trick of the season scoring three goals. All-stars Luciano Acosta and Brandon Vazquez each found the net as well in the blowout win on “Decision Day.”

It’s a marquee moment for Head Coach Pat Noonan and General Manager Chris Albright leading FCC to the playoffs in his first season at the helm.

The club recorded three last-place finishes in its first three seasons in MLS.

Pat Noonan: "Our goal wasn't just to get here. It was to do something special."



A strong "job's not done" message from FC Cincinnati's head coach postgame right now. @fccincinnati #AllForCincy @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) October 9, 2022

FC Cincinnati kicks off the postseason next weekend on the road as the five-seed against the four-seed New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena.

