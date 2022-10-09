Jeff Ruby’s culinary empire returns home with new downtown restaurant

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse officially reopened in Downtown Cincinnati on Saturday.

A bronze lion stands watch at the entrance door of the new flagship location at The Foundry across from Fountain Square.

“Fountain Square is the iconic center of this amazing city,” Jeff Ruby said last year announcing the move. “It’s where people go to get engaged, where we party after big wins, where we celebrate life. I’m honored that we will be able to add to its legacy and bring joy with world-class dining experiences.”

Inside, towering chandeliers and stained-glass domes set the stage for an ambiance of refined elegance.

It continues: The dining rooms are opulent, the patio luxuriously furnished and the entertainment on point. A full-service bar and lounge offers an elevated stage for live performances featuring a stunning Steinway Baby Grand Piano made entirely of 24-karat gold-plated bronze and Mother of Pearl (c.1860).

The restaurant group closed the downtown Walnut Street location last week in anticipation of Saturday’s reopening. The Walnut Street location will be converted into a full-time event center with space for 200.

The touted “legacy restaurant” is yet another addition to Ruby’s burgeoning culinary empire, which has expanded over the years to The Precinct and Carlo & Johnny’s as well as locations in Columbus, Lexington, Louisville and Nashville.

“I never wanted to see the company grow,” he said Saturday. “I wanted to see my kids grow. That was more important to me.”

Ruby notes the expansion came after his children got older and finished school. “The irony of the whole thing is it’s because of them that the company can grow now,” he said.

The journey continues at The Foundry location, where features such as a large sushi bar adorned with crab legs and prawns creates the sort of experience Ruby says his customers value.

“They come back because of how waiter treated them, the quality of the product, the food, the ambiance, and that’s the whole experience,” he said.

Ruby adds his Cincinnati customers have been there since day one.

“That’s why we felt we needed to build something that’s more prototypical of what we do now and make this our legacy restaurant, because this is our home,” he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.