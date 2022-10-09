Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Jeff Ruby’s culinary empire returns home with new downtown restaurant

Ruby’s restaurant group has expanded to five cities, but he says this location is his legacy.
Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse re-opens at new Fountain Square location
Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse re-opens at new Fountain Square location
By Candice Hare
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse officially reopened in Downtown Cincinnati on Saturday.

A bronze lion stands watch at the entrance door of the new flagship location at The Foundry across from Fountain Square.

“Fountain Square is the iconic center of this amazing city,” Jeff Ruby said last year announcing the move. “It’s where people go to get engaged, where we party after big wins, where we celebrate life. I’m honored that we will be able to add to its legacy and bring joy with world-class dining experiences.”

Inside, towering chandeliers and stained-glass domes set the stage for an ambiance of refined elegance.

It continues: The dining rooms are opulent, the patio luxuriously furnished and the entertainment on point. A full-service bar and lounge offers an elevated stage for live performances featuring a stunning Steinway Baby Grand Piano made entirely of 24-karat gold-plated bronze and Mother of Pearl (c.1860).

The restaurant group closed the downtown Walnut Street location last week in anticipation of Saturday’s reopening. The Walnut Street location will be converted into a full-time event center with space for 200.

The touted “legacy restaurant” is yet another addition to Ruby’s burgeoning culinary empire, which has expanded over the years to The Precinct and Carlo & Johnny’s as well as locations in Columbus, Lexington, Louisville and Nashville.

“I never wanted to see the company grow,” he said Saturday. “I wanted to see my kids grow. That was more important to me.”

Ruby notes the expansion came after his children got older and finished school. “The irony of the whole thing is it’s because of them that the company can grow now,” he said.

The journey continues at The Foundry location, where features such as a large sushi bar adorned with crab legs and prawns creates the sort of experience Ruby says his customers value.

“They come back because of how waiter treated them, the quality of the product, the food, the ambiance, and that’s the whole experience,” he said.

Ruby adds his Cincinnati customers have been there since day one.

“That’s why we felt we needed to build something that’s more prototypical of what we do now and make this our legacy restaurant, because this is our home,” he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Less than two months after being out on bond, the 19-year-old Jayden Hill was found to be in...
19-year-old indicted on child porn charges for second time in 4 months
Michael Milesky, 39, was arrested at Loveland High School on a child porn related charged, the...
Loveland High School employee arrested at school for child porn charges: Document shows
BCI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Fairfield Township Saturday night.
Homicide suspect dies following officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Township, police say
A woman walks past mailboxes seen outside of a US Post Office in Washington, DC on August 17,...
Why are postal thefts increasing? Head of postal police says the USPS has itself to blame

Latest News

Change this caption before publishing
8-year-old hit crossing street in Bond Hill, listed in critical condition
Mark Newberry, 34, was arrested Thursday. He is accused of sexual imposition.
Suspect arrested, accused of sexually assaulting woman outside of Dollar General in Green Township
Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse re-opens at new Fountain Square location
Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse re-opens at new Fountain Square location
Cheviot police are investigating a shots fired incident involving police.
Suspect arrested after hitting Cheviot police officer with car, fleeing scene, sheriff says