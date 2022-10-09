Contests
Midges swarm Browns field before game with Chargers(Source: WOIO)
By TOM WITHERS
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Midges are swarming the Cleveland Browns’ home field ahead of a game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The same type of flying insects that impacted a Cleveland-New York Yankees playoff game 15 years ago.

Players on both teams swatted away the pests, which seemed to be thicker along the Chargers’ shaded sideline.

The midges hatch along Lake Erie several times a year, and can get so thick they cover windows on cars and homes.

