Motorcyclist dies following crash in Middletown, police say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -Middletown police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to Roosevelt Blvd. and Carolina Street around 2:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

It is unclear how the accident occurred.

Speed and impairment have yet to be determined.

Middletown police, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Severe Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.