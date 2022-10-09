Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Motorcyclist dies following crash in Middletown, police say

Middletown police were at the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident Saturday.
Middletown police were at the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident Saturday.(Generic Image)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -Middletown police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to Roosevelt Blvd. and Carolina Street around 2:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

It is unclear how the accident occurred.

Speed and impairment have yet to be determined.

Middletown police, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Severe Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Less than two months after being out on bond, the 19-year-old Jayden Hill was found to be in...
19-year-old indicted on child porn charges for second time in 4 months
Michael Milesky, 39, was arrested at Loveland High School on a child porn related charged, the...
Loveland High School employee arrested at school for child porn charges: Document shows
Hamilton County Courthouse in Downtown Cincinnati
Hamilton County judge indefinitely blocks Ohio abortion law
A fatal crash blocked all lanes of northbound Interstate 275 at the Beechmont Avenue exit...
Woman dies after being hit by van, semi on I-275 early Friday

Latest News

Cheviot police are investigating a shots fired incident involving police.
Cheviot police investigate shots fired incident involving officer
Hunter McKinzie
8 months after cancer diagnosis, Tri-State teen returns to football field
BCI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Fairfield Township Saturday night.
Homicide suspect dies following officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Township, police say
Homicide suspect dies following officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Township, police say
Homicide suspect dies following officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Township, police say