Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Fairfield Township

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect is hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Township Saturday night, a BCI spokesperson said.

Steve Irwin says no officers were injured during the incident.

Irwin says BCI was contacted by the Fairfield Township Police Department around 9:15 p.m. to conduct an officer-involved shooting investigation in the 6400 block of Tara Brooke Court.

The condition of the suspect, who was taken to UC West Chester, is unknown.

No word on what led to the shooting.

This a breaking news story. We will update it as more details become available.

